Angus groups eligible for awards

More than £2million of National Lottery funding was shared between 28 organisations across Angus over the last year.

New figures released by the National Lottery have revealed that arts, sports and heritage projects alongside community groups helping those most in need were given a vital financial boost.

Any of the local organisations, along with any Angus group that has ever received National Lottery funding, now has the possibility of gaining nationwide acclaim by entering this year’s National Lottery Awards, the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

Award winners will receive a £3,000 cash prize and national recognition at a ceremony which will be broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

The projects that attracted funding included £1,850 to Montrose Stroke Club to fund outings, coach hire and theatre tickets; £8,351 to Montrose Academy for a sporting celebration and participation event to tie in with the Olympic Games; £10,000 to the 1st Hillside Scout Group for flooring and a new kitchen.

In Forfar, Murton Trust for Education and the Environment received £873 to provide young children with access to outdoor activities; £5,241 went to Forfar Academy to fund a sewing machine; £9,544 was also granted to The Drugs Initiative Group to provide activities for young people.

Edzell Primary School Parent Council received £4,950 to purchase an outdoor shelter and £10,000 went to Andover Primary School in Brechin for outdoor play resources.

In Arbroath, Inverbrothock Playgroup was given £5,173 to acquire new storage facilities and replace equipment; Arbroath Academy receive £7,106 for sports equipment and the town’s Festival of Heroes, celebrating and recognising the work of the Armed Forces and Emergency Services, was granted £10,000.

John Barrowman, National Lottery Awards show presenter, said: “The National Lottery Awards are a fabulous celebration of the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects as voted for by the public. The awards rightly put the focus on ordinary people doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding, whose efforts go such a long way and are indeed changing lives.”

There are seven categories covering the broad range of grants: Sport, Heritage, Arts, Environment, Health, Education and Voluntary/Charity and there is also a Special Achievement Award to recognise the outstanding contribution made by an individual to improving the lives of others.

Nominations can be made by tweeting @LottoGoodCauses, or by calling 0207 293 3329 and the deadline for entries is midnight on April 7.