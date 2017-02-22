Angus LGBT+ group to hold open evening

The Revels of Angus group are hoping to ‘draw’ on the talent of local people to create a unique souvenir of an equal opportunity evening.

The Angus LGBT+ group called ‘The Revels of Angus” have organised an evening of demonstrations and revelations aimed at promoting LGBT rights and equality issues and D&A students along with young people from Montrose, Forfar and Brechin are supporting the event which is taking place at D&A Arbroath Campus.

One of the highlights of the evening is the creation of a work of art involving each visitor drawing a small piece of a much bigger canvas.

Tatiana Zorina said: “Once the canvas is complete it will be once again broken up and visitors will be invited to take away a souvenir.”

As well as an art demonstration, a jewellery workshop will also be on offer and LGBT+ members will relate their ‘coming out’ stories.

Tatiana added: “This free event has secured the backing of local councillors, Sheena Walsh, Alex King, Brenda Durno, Brian Boyd and Paul Valentine and we are also grateful for the support of Domino Pizza who are supplying food on the evening.”

The Revels of Angus open evening will take place on Monday, February 27, in the Isla Building, Arbroath Campus from 6.30 to 8pm.