Angus Training Group MD retires after 39 years with company

Alan Swankie, managing director of Angus Training Group (ATG), has announced his retirement after 39 years with the company.

Mr Swankie started his career as an engineering apprentice before joining ATG in 1978 as a turning instructor. During his time with the company he has held a number of key roles including operations manager and training manager, before becoming managing director in 2007. He said that he is stepping down as the time felt right for him to do so.

He added: “The company is very highly regarded and has an excellent reputation, due to the dedication of all staff who are passionate about, and committed to, getting the best out of each year’s intake of apprentices. It’s been hugely gratifying to give young apprentices a platform for developing their skills and knowledge and seeing them progress throughout their careers

Mr Swankie played a key role in the development of ATG’s modern apprenticeship programmes and led a number of award-winning training initiatives. He will be replaced by Sam Greer, who is joining the company from Fife’s Developing Young Workforce project.