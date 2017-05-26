Caledonian Railway to host community engagement day

It will be full steam ahead at a popular Angus tourist attraction when it invites the public in for a look behind the scenes .

The Caledonian Railway is hosting a community engagement day, welcoming the local and wider community through the doors of its Victorian station at Brechin on Sunday, June 11, from 10.30 am.

As well as providing an opportunity to share what happens at the railway, the event is a way of thanking individuals and organisations for their generosity over the last few years.

The occasion will also enable people to speak with existing staff about volunteering activities and to view displays showing examples of the type of restoration work carried out at the railway.

Chairman Steve Moir said: “The Caledonian Railway is run entirely by volunteers and we are very lucky to have such a dedicated and hard working team.

“However, we’re always looking for new blood to help us operate and maintain our collection of historic locomotives and rolling stock.

“You don’t have to be a trainspotter or have any specialist engineering skills to join us.

“There are many different roles available around the railway and I’d urge anyone interested in helping out to come along to Brechin station and find out what they can do.”

“Railway preservation is a rewarding hobby.

“Volunteering at a railway can give you valuable work experience in a wide range of activities from restoration to customer service and is a great addition to your CV. By joining us you could learn new skills, meet new people and perhaps even achieve a childhood dream of becoming an engine driver.

“Come and join us on your own or with family and friends.”

Members of the public can take a free return train trip to Bridge of Dun at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm and see what the team at the railway has already achieved and what you might be able to offer.

For more information, visit http://www.caledonianrailway.com.

Let the railway know if you would like to go along by reserving a seat on the train. Email community@caledonianrailway.com