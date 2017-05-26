Deacon Blue to play ‘unique’ show in Montrose

It seems that Deacon Blue just can’t keep away from Montrose.

The band make a welcome return as they join the celebrations for the 10th MoFest.

Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue

The Scottish rockers will once again take on headline duties as they kick things off on Friday night with a blistering set of all our favourite Deacon Blue hits throughout the decades.

“We’re really looking forward to playing the festival again,” said frontman Ricky Ross.

“For what I remember, it was a really great gig and we certainly enjoyed ourselves – hopefully the crowd did too!

“The good thing about a Deacon Blue show is that it constantly changes, we really like to mix things up. We don’t stick to the same set lists while on tour.

“Making slight changes not only keeps it fresh for us, but for the fans that come along to see us.

“We’ve got a lot of songs so you can expect a unique show in Montrose,” Ricky continued.

“We’re going to make it a big show and with a lot of favourites, old and new.”

Singer Lorraine McIntosh added: “We remember our show at MoFest 2009 with great fondness.

“We’re really excited to be heading back to Montrose and being part of its special tenth anniversary celebrations. We promise a great show and hope to see lots of our fans there.”

The headline date is part of the band’s tour to celebrate their 30th Anniversary.

Ricky said he has fond memories of the start of Deacon Blue.

“It was a really good time for us,” he reflected. “‘Raintown’ was our first album, and we were all really proud of it – we still are.

“Now, it’s great to look back and see how far the band has come over the years and how much we’ve grown. Back then it was difficult to look to far into the future to see where the band might end up.

“We didn’t want to tempt fate for a start! But when you are in a band, especially if you are just starting out, you take each day as it comes.

“It’s great that we have such a vast and varied back catalogue to bring to our shows.

“We know by now which songs that fans want to hear; which ones really get the crowd going.

Obviously ‘Dignity’ will be there! It still remains a firm fan favourite to this day. And of course ‘Real Gone Kid’,‘Fergus Sings the Blues’... a bit of everything really.

“Old songs, new songs, it all means a great show for our fans.

“Don’t expect to go home too early!” he added.

Deacon Blue take to the stage at the East Links Arena on Friday, May 26.