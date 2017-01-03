Death of Legion stalwart

The Arbroath Herald regrets to report the death of Keith Baldry, a stalwart of the Arbroath branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

It is understood that Mr Baldry, branch secretary, passed away on the evening of December 29, 2016.

He had served for over 20 years in the Grenadier Guards where he held the rank of Sergeant Major.

As secretary of the Arbroath branch of the RBLS he helped to organise and oversee events.

He was also an active member of the East of Scotland branch of the Royal Marines Association and was a well-known friend to various branches of the military throughout Angus.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Major General Andrew Whitehead, former Commanding Officer of 45 Commando, paid tribute to Mr Baldry: “Much saddened and shocked to learn of Keith’s untimely death. Though I did not know him well, I am well aware of the efforts he put into his membership of the RMA East of Scotland, including of course, his contribution to proceedings at the Branch Annual Dinner.

“He will be much missed.”