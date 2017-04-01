Down Memory Lane

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1937 and 2002.

80 Years Ago: We are asked to draw attention to the fact that the week commencing 29th March is a special ‘Rat Week’ to deal with the rat menace. During that week every occupier must make a special effort to rid his premises of rats and mice, and penalties will be imposed for failure to destroy rats and mice.

Reader’s Letter: Sir, - In your ‘Round the Town’ notes last week apt reference was made to a paddling pool being mentioned in Press advertisements of the list of the town’s attractions, although no pool exists here yet.

15 Years Ago: The Montrose Tourist Information centre in Bridge Street will open its doors to visitors on Saturday, signifying the start of the new season. Last month Angus and Dundee Tourist Board chief executive Dr Colin Smith said he was aware of local concerns over the suitability of the location. Some people felt the Bridge Street office was too out of the way and that a more prominent site, perhaps in the High Street, would be better. Dr Smith said alternative sites had been considered, but that property and refurbishment costs had to be taken in to consideration. The Bridge Street office, with others in Angus, will operate until the end of September.