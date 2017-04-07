Down Memory Lane

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1937 and 2002.

80 Years Ago: From the column of ‘Local Occurrences’ - Theft from shop: For the theft of 36 safety razor blades and three small bottles of perfume from the shop at 18 High Street, Emily Matchett or Finney, pedlar, was at Montrose Police Court on Friday fined 15/-. Inspector L. Shewan, who prosecuted, stated that the value of the articles amounted to 4/6 (22.5 pence). There was no doubt, he added, that accused was under the influence of drink.

Good Night Vienna - Explanation: In connection with last week’s production of ‘Good Night Vienna’ by Montrose Operatic Society, we are asked to explain that Mrs N.B. McLean withdrew from the cast under her doctor’s orders.

15 Years Ago: Members of the Graham of Montrose Pipe Band made their way to New York this week to join Sir Sean Connery in what promises to be the world’s biggest pipe band on Saturday.

Pipers Sandy Johnstone and June Daly and drummers Derek Addison and Keith Parsonson will perform alongside an estimated 10,000 others in the city’s massive Tartan Day celebrations.

Piper Sandy said: “This could be one for the Guinness Book of Records. At last year’s Tartan Day they had 8,500 pipers, which was the most ever, but this year the aim is to get 10,000.”