Down memory lane

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1937 and 2002.

80 Years Ago: The Montrose Burgh Hall is no more. Early on Sunday it was swept by a devastating fire which completely gutted the building. The blaze spread to the Old Church hall where extensive damage was also done. Nothing remains of ‘The Burgh’ but four walls and the cast-iron supports of the triple-arched roof. Only the fireproof wall that separated the two smaller halls from the main hall saved further damage and probable serious consequences to the Corner House Hotel. The damaged building and loss of goods and furnishings is estimated at between £15,000 and £20,000.

15 Years Ago: New chairman, new start; that’s the message this week from one Montrose community councillor, who said recent upsets should not detract from the task in hand - improving Montrose.

Terry Wood told the Review he expected the community council to carry on its good work despite any damage done to its reputation by the recent expenses row.

Skatepark hopes - Montrose Skatepark Committee is holding a public meeting on Monday at which it is hoped the group will receive council approval for its preferred site. Secretary Elizabeth Addison hopes Angus Council’s head of parks, Andy Nicholson, will opt for the East Links.