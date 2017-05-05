Down memory lane

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1937 and 2002.

80 Years Ago: Advertisements from the pages of the Montrose Review.

Chivers’ Prunes in Loganberry Juice - A perfect breakfast dish. - James L. Ross, Grocer and wine Merchant, 206 High Street.

Tennis rackets repaired, restrung - W.S. Whimster, 115 High Street.

The proved Hillman Minx - Big Car Comfort - £163. - Arthur Watson, Lower Balmain Street.

The acknowledged home of good Wiltshire Bacon is Louis North, 41 Bridge Street.

Urgently required, additions to our already long list of holiday accommodation - Montrose Co-operative Society Ltd.

15 Years Ago: The development of a warehouse-type retail facility near the town centre would be an ‘appropriate’ option for Montrose, affording to a retail survey. High Street traders were up in arms three years ago when plans to include a retail element at the Lochside Distillery development were suggested. There are currently two proposals for Montrose which include retail developments - the inclusion at Lochside of a supermarket, DIY store and garden centre, and the development of the former airfield by the John Lawrie Group to include cinema, bowling alley, restaurant, hotel, nine retail units, nine further retail/industrial units, and five large purpose-built industrial units.