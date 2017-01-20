Down Memory Lane in Montrose

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1937 and 2002:

80 years ago

The fishing skiff Isabella, owned by Mr W. West, 14 King Street, Ferryden, slipped her moorings on Hogmanay and floated down the South Esk with the ebb tide. She drifted north, and was wrecked on the rocks to the west of Johnshaven. The vessel is a complete loss, but gear on board was successfully salved.

The Treasurer of Montrose Supporters’ Club gratefully acknowledges receipt of the following donations to the Covered Enclosure Scheme Fund. Previously acknowledged, £30 4s 9d; James Grant and employees, £1; Neil Pattullo, Esq, Hillside, £1; B.B., 5/; W.F., 2/6; total, £32 12s 3d.

15 years ago

Elderly citizens from Montrose virtually became prisoners in their own homes during the recent icy snap. Untreated roads and pavements left many nervous about stepping outside. The secretary of the Montrose branch of Age Concern, Joan Stott, said a number of pensioners stayed indoors rather than venture out. She said: “There was a fear of going out because the roads and pavements had not been gritted. I think some points in the main street were a bit slushy for them, and some of the side streets were just not safe for them to go on.”

Montrose residents said it did not appear that Angus Council was doing enough to keep ice on the roads at bay.