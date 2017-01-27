Down Memory Lane in Montrose

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1937 and 2002.

80 years: The Aurora Borealis provided a magnificent display on Thursday night last week. Shortly after even o’clock bright pencils of light appeared and steadily mounted higher until the whole of the glow would fade slightly, only to reappear as bright as before. After about half an hour the streamers began slowly to disappear. The Rev. J Brewster Coull, a native of Ferryden, who has been minister of Whiteinch Baptist Church for the past eight years, has received a call to the Johnstone Baptist Church.

15 years ago: A pilot scheme to make sure that drivers cut their speed close to local schools got underway this week. Local councillors Sandy West and Kathleen Ritchie switched on a new illuminated sign close to Borrowfield School to launch the initiative, which aims to reduce vehicles’ speed to a maximum of 20mph around both primary and secondary schools. The council hopes the introduction of the new sign and lower speed limit will enhance the safety of Borrowfield pupils, who have been using an unmanned pedestrian crossing since the school’s crossing patroller was withdrawn last year in the face of vocal parental opposition.