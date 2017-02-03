Down Memory Lane in Montrose

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1937 and 2002.

80 years ago: Considerable interest was taken in the visit to Montrose on Saturday of the “Buy British” electric van, which toured the principal streets of the town, and the advertisements of local as well as national firms were prominently displayed and caught the attention of shoppers.

Bailie Beattie presided at a sitting of Montrose Police Court when two cases were dealt with. William Spink, labourer, pleaded guilty to a charge of having committed a nuisance in Chapel Street, and was fined 7/6 with the option of 10 days. For a similar offence Ronald Tavendale, greenkeeper, was also fined 7/6, or 10 days in prison.

15 years ago: Glaxo confirmed this week that interest in its Montrose plan remained strong and that the firm would pull out all the stops to do its best by its workforce and the local community. Seven months after the announcement that Montrose’s largest employer, GSK, was putting the plant on the market, communications manager Phil Brown stressed the importance of finding the right buyer. Mr Brown denied recent rumours that there were as many as 20 interested parties and that a deal was imminent. He said that, in line with GSK policy, announcements would be made internally before the firm went public. “There remains a healthy interest in the site,” said Mr Brown.