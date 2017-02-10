Down Memory Lane in Montrose

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1937 and 2002.

80 years ago: Wintry weather conditions, with a fairly heavy fall of snow, was experienced at Montrose over the weekend. On Thursday of last week the easterly gale continued to blow with great force at Montrose, and the bar was very rough. The sand was washed away from the south end of the sea wall at the beach. Sleepers, however, were erected across the space between the wall and the sand cliff, thus preventing the sea from washing away any more sand. The private bathing huts at the south end again near the edge of the sand cliffs owing to the continued inroads of the sea.

15 years ago: In Montrose and the outlying areas this week, residents were left counting the cost of the damage cause by last Monday’s hurricane-force winds. In St Cyrus the electricity supply was eventually restored last Wednesday afternoon, bringing an end to the village’s 36-hour blackout. A kind-hearted villager provided hot water and tea for the shop in St Cyrus throughout the power cut. The owner of the shop, which had been trading by candlelight, said: “The power came back on at half past two on Wednesday afternoon, although there was a rumour that this was provided by emergency generators. We were down about £3000 in sales, as we were only selling milk and newspapers.”