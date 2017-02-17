Down Memory Lane in Montrose

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1937 and 2002.

80 years ago: Continuing the series of lectures on gardening in the Academy last Thursday night, Mr Bryce, of the Edinburgh and East of Scotland College of Agriculture, took as his subject the cultivation of vegetables. A method of rotating vegetable crops was shown and the advantages of orderly working pointed out. In small gardens it was sometimes difficult to get the scheme working, but some kind of rotation should be tried. All vegetables of the cabbage family should be planted in ground which has been heavily manured with farmyard manure and to which artificial fertilisers had been given. The most important artificial for this crop was phosphate.

15 years ago: The Saltire flew at half mast over Montrose Town House this week as a mark of respect following the death at the weekend of Princess Margaret. The 71-year-old princess, who had been suffering from ill health for some time, died in her sleep in King Edward VII Hospital, London at 6.30am on Saturday. She suffered a third stroke on Friday and was taken to hospital by ambulance from Kensington Palace at around 2.30am after developing heart problems. Princess Margaret was born in Angus on August 20, 1930 and was the first royal baby to be born in Scotland since 1602.