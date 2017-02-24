Down Memory Lane in Montrose

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1937 and 2002.

80 years ago: Patrol Car for Montrose - At Angus Police Committee meeting on Monday the Chief Constable reported that the following models had been selected for the three new patrol cars - Rover 14 h.p. sports saloon for headquarters, Forfar; and Austin Cambridge saloons for Montrose and Dundee.

Town Council snippets - The Burgh Surveyor submitted an estimate by Millars’ Machinery Company, Limited, Glasgow, to supply a concrete mixer for the sum of £57. It was agreed that the advertising board at the library be removed. It was reported that Mr James C. Milne, motor engineer, Northesk Road, had offered £1 for the material of the building formerly used as baths in connection with the Broomfield camp.

15 years ago: Operation Respect Montrose, a police-led campaign to combat vandalism and anti-social behaviour in the town, was launched this week. Inspector Paul Scobbie told the Review: “One of the myths that needs to be dispelled is that vandalism is purely a youth crime, carried out by 13, 14 and 15-year-olds. A significant proportion of the vandalism reported to us is actually committed by adults while drunk.”