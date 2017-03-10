Down Memory Lane in Montrose

We take a look at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1937 and 2002.

80 years ago: A daintily-dressed little girl in tears provided an amusing climax to the opening ceremony at the annual sale of work held by Knox’s U.F. Church in the Angus Hall on Saturday afternoon. After presenting a gift to Miss Rogers, Rosemill, Dundee, who performed the ceremony, Miss Minnie Paton burst into tears but was soon comforted by Mrs Price, the wife of the minister, and Miss Rogers.

Hillside Literary Society - At Hillside Literary and Social Club’s fortnightly meeting in the public hall Dr D.S.M. Imrie, Montrose, gave a talk entitled ‘In Dublin’s Fair City’. Mr G. Williams presided and Mrs Yorsten, Montrose, also spoke. Mr R. Robertson manipulated the lantern.

15 years ago: An application to demolish what was once one of Montrose’s finest buildings has been lodged with Angus Council. The owner of Charleton House on the outskirts of the town, RGIT Montrose Ltd, wants to demolish the B-listed building which has been extensively damaged by fire and has been derelict for some years. RGIT’s proposals to convert the house into a 50-bedroom hotel and leisure complex for clients of the firm’s safety training centre were put forward in the 1980s but came to nothing.