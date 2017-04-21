Down Memory Lane in Montrose

We take a look back at what was making the headlines in 1937 and 2002.

80 Years Ago: Applications for opening on the forenoon of New Year’s Day, and for an extension of hours on Coronation Day, were refused by Montrose Licensing Court on Tuesday. Mr A. Middleton, solicitor, stated he had been instructed by Montrose Licensed Trade Association to revive the application of four years ago. At that time the Chief Constable suggested that the application was a selfish one on the part of the licence-holders and there was really no public demand for the alteration. Brechin has allowed a similar application.

15 Years Ago: Montrose Community Council is to ask Angus Council if a one-way system could be included in plans for the restoration of the Mid Links. Original plans included a suggested one-way system along Provost Scott’s Road, rejected during an earlier public consultation phase, but members felt it should be a consideration if two car parks in Wellington Garden are to be removed. The Heritage Lottery Fund which Angus Council hopes will finance the scheme to the tune of £1,174 million, had stipulated that the car parks should be removed. Councillor Sandy West said a survey conducted by the roads department had shown space for an additional 60 parking spaces.