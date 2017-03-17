Down Memory Lane: Montrose

80 years ago: Montrose Shipping: Arrivals - March 113 - Belford, Methill, coal; Norrix, Fraserburgh, oilcake and potatoes (part cargo); Argentum, Cromarty, light; Lochside II, Newcastle, empty casks. Departures - March 14 - Virumaa, Grangemouth, light; Norrix, Guernsey, potatoes. 15 - Belford, Dundee, light Argentum, Tyne, for orders, potatoes. 16 - Lochside II, Newcastle, beer.

Diddling Competition: A diddling competition was held at the weekly meeting of the Angus Social Club in the Angus Hall on Thursday.

Surprise Night: St George’s and Trinity Church Men’s Club, Montrose, held a surprise night, when Messrs A. McLeish and J. Stott were prize-winners.

15 years ago: The proposed demolition of a landmark facility at the former Kinnaber water works to make way for two houses is to be oppose by Hillside community councillors.

Member Alan Boyack pointed out the old pumping station is a ‘landmark building of its type’.

Councillor Jean Stubbs said the building dates from the mid 19th Century and continued to supply water to the local area up to is closure in 1990. It was powered by steam. An attempt will be made to have it listed.