Evolution dancers pick up awards at Fusion championships

Members of the Evolution Dance Company in Montrose recently attended the Fusion championships in Dundee.

The girls won second place for their crew and there were lots of solo and duet placings.

A few of the girls were competing for their first time and placed first. The Honey G’s were placed second for their crew in the Under 14 Intermediate/Advanced category and Alicia Smith, Sophie Rule, Lois Hancock. Keira Gill placed first for solo; Shae Keith, Kallie Mclaren, Amber Keir, Mia Fraser, Alex Aitken placed second for solo; Jazmin Mcmillan, Necole Cabrelli placed third for solo; Kenza Henderson placed sixth for solo

Alex Aitken and Necole Cabrelli placed first for duet

Bella Shakespear and Amy Cooper, Millie Dryden and Jazmin Mcmillan, Alicia Smith and Keira Gill placed second for duet.

Mia Fraser and Amber Keir, Keira Smith and Kenza Henderson placed third for duet. Layla Bradley and Millie Brymner, Sophie Rule and Shae Keith placed fourth for duet.

Some of the winners are pictured with their prizes.