Food fair to bring festival to a close

An indoor food fair on Mother’s Day will round off this year’s week-long Taste of Angus festival.

The event at Strathmore Mart in Forfar on Sunday (March 26), has been organised by local producers’ co-operative The Food Life and will feature a food and drink market, street food vendors and a pop-up restaurant.

There will also be a range of activities for children, including the chance to take a ride on the smoothie bike, listen to fascinating stories from a traditional fishwife and meeting spring lambs.

Jillian McEwan, The Food Life spokeswoman, said: “What a great way to bring the festival to a close. You can sip cocktails while browsing for fresh seafood, handmade chocolates, Arbroath Smokies, Forfar Bridies and freshly-baked artisan bread.

“Or how about enjoying a unique lunch at our pop-up restaurant or taking your pick from the street food village, featuring a mobile patisserie, delicious vegan dishes and wood fired pizzas? And finish off with a glass of fizz from Tipple in a Tuk Tuk – a three-wheeled prosecco and gin van.”

Further information about the events taking place during the festival, which will run between March 19 and 26, can be found at www.visitangus.com/tastefestival