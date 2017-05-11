Friendship between Russia and Scotland continues in Montrose

Scotland and Russia came together for a second time in Montrose to remember the forgotten story of a top secret mission during World War Two.

In May 2015, Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre unveiled an exhibition about the clandestine operation in which 24 elite Soviet pilots from the 10th Guards Air Division secretly came to Perthshire in 1943 to learn how to fly Whitworth Armstrong Albemarle bombers.

Following an expansion, the exhibition, The Russians in Scotland, was reopened yesterday (Wednesday, May 10) by Lord Lieutenant of Angus Mrs Georgiana Osborne,

The display now includes details of one of the Russian airman, Peter Petrovichev, who trained at RAF Errol and returned to his homeland in an Arctic Convoy.

He sailed from Loch Ewe aboard the escort destroyer HMS Whitehall in Convoy JW58 on March 27, 1943.

Montrose Air Station welcomed VIP Russian guests yesterday, including Peter Petrovichev’s son Valery and grandchildren Peter and Maria.

They were joined by Russian Consul General Andrey Pritsepov; Russian Vice-Consul General Anastasia Ilinsykaya; Russian historian Anna Belorusova, whose grandfather, Commander Peter Kolesnikov, was one of the pilots involved in the clandestine operation; Brigadier General Melville Jameson, Lord Lieutenant for Perthshire; Major Robin McLean, curator of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards Museum; Eileen Moran, head of Local History Centre, Dundee Central Library; and Bradley Borland, of Errol Airfield Group.

The story of the Russian airmen’s secret mission was uncovered by Anna Belorusova, who never met her grandfather as he died long before she was born.

Her research led her to Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre four years ago because photographs showing the Soviet airmen came from the collection of Richard Moss at the museum.

Following the expansion of the exhibition it has been and re-located to a fitting location, the Richard Moss building.