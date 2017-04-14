Hopes to trace family of Angus ploughing competition medal winner

An Angus man is looking to trace the relatives of a farm servant who won a ploughing competition in the 1800s after coming across the worker’s winning medal.

Jim Boyd, who lives at Wellhill, just outside Montrose, was handed the medal by a friend.

The small round award has a man ploughing with two shire horses on the front.

On the back in the centre it says ‘to Andrew Robertson, 1853’ and around the outside are the words ‘Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’.

Jim is hoping to reunite the medal with Robertson’s descendants.

He said: “My friend who worked on a farm was given a box by his father.

“He was having a clear out and came across this medal in the box.

“He knew I was interested in hunting things down and gave me the medal.

“Somebody should have it.

“It would be nice for it to go to the family.”

Jim contacted the Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland who sent him a document, which lists Andrew Robertson as a farm servant at East Drums.

It states he competed in a Forfarshire ploughing competition at Balwyllo.

Robertson ploughed 80 times over half an acre in five hours and won £11, 19 shillings and 6 pence, which was about half a year’s wage in those days.