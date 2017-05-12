McDonald’s launches search in Scotland for UEFA Women’s EURO 2017™ player escorts

McDonald’s is launching an exclusive competition which will offer children from Scotland a chance to win a once in a lifetime opportunity and become a McDonald’s Player Escort at UEFA Women’s EURO 2017™.

The McDonald’s Player Escort programme gives young football fans an opportunity to be at the very heart of the home nation footballing action this summer.

Four lucky children will receive the chance to stand beside their national heroes and walk out at one of the most highly anticipated matches as Scotland take on England.

The competition is open to all children in Scotland who will be aged between 6 and 10 years old on July 19, 2017.

The lucky winners will join the qualifying home nation of their choice and walk out hand-in-hand with their football idols at this summer’s tournament in the Netherlands.

McDonald’s Head of Women’s and Girl’s Football Casey Stoney said: “Nothing quite compares to the incredible feeling of competing in front of your fans during an international tournament. It’s a rush like no other that you never forget as a player.

“I’m certain this will help to inspire the younger generation of fans in Scotland who I know are passionate about the game.”

The Liverpool Ladies defender continued: “The children chosen to be Player Escorts at UEFA Women’s EURO 2017™ will have a one of a kind opportunity to be part of something absolutely iconic, accompanying some great players as they step out into some of the biggest Dutch stadiums.”

McDonald’s is the longest standing supporter of grassroots football in the UK and this year celebrates its 15th anniversary of championing those who enable children and young adults to play and enjoy football, regardless of gender or disability.

Since its inception in 2002, the McDonald’s Player Escort programme has provided thousands of children with the chance to stand beside their footballing superstars. The support of this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2017™ reflects the company’s longstanding commitment to inclusivity and ‘Football for All’.

For more information, or to register a child for the opportunity to be a Player Escort at UEFA Women’s EURO 2017™, please visit http://www.mcdonalds.co.uk/chances-to-win.html or follow on Twitter (@BetterPlayUK) or Instagram (@BetterPlayUK).