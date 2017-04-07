Montrose Legion community cafe to launch

The Royal British Legion Montrose social club are hoping for a taste of success with the opening of a new community hub and café on the premises.

The cafe, which launches at 9am on Monday (April 10), will be open to all current Legion members, as well as members of the public, every Monday morning between 9am and 12 noon in the Legion Live Lounge.

Staffed by volunteers from the social club, entry will be free to all current members.

Members of the public are asked to contribute a small donation towards running costs.

Montrose Legion social club secretary Sadie Gillespie said: “We are trying very hard at the Legion to attract new members and cater for our existing membership with new ideas and initiatives.

“We are all excited about the launch of the Community Cafe and hope that members of the public will join us in supporting their local Legion.

“If successful, we intend to open our doors for a second morning, and who knows perhaps even a third.

“We have a great team of volunteers and some exciting ideas in the pipeline, so please come along and be a part of a new Montrose Legion moving forward.

“It is hoped the cafe will bring together veterans and people living in the local community, providing a space for a range of regular activities that will help to better integrate the wider community.

“Please come along and support your local Legion branch, drop in for a cuppie, friendly chat and a read of the local newspapers.”

A range of breakfast products, pastries, tea/coffee and a warm welcome are all on the menu.