MOontrose entries now being sought

Plans are well under way for the third Cancer Research UK mOontrose night walk, which beings at 10 pm on Saturday, April 29.

The Angus committee is once again delighted to have the support of the Park Hotel and Pert Bruce Construction Ltd.

On Wednesday committee members made a visit to Pert Bruce Construction to collect a cheque for £1500.

The walk is a 5k or 10k one for men and women, anyone aged 10 or over.

The organisers are excited to announce a new route for the second half of the walk, over the Basin, taking in some of Montrose’s iconic sites.

They also have new entertainment inside and along the route for the walkers to enjoy. On the evening expect fab entertainment in the Park Hotel and around the route and enjoy a lovely moonlit walk. Walkers will enjoy a hot drink courtesy of the Park Hotel after the walk. Participants will also receive a T-shirt and a goody bag while supporting Cancer Research UK.

Anyone interested in taking part can visit http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/…/find-an-event/moontrose-n…. Check out our FB page moontrose night walk.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are, from left, From left; Hazel Harrison, Keira Gowans, Alana Louden, ‘Steve the Spaceman’ (Rhona Innes), Jamie Pert.