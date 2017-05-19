People’s Postcode Lottery winners in Montrose

Two neighbours in Montrose have landed the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize.

Thanks to their postcode DD10 9BH being drawn today (Friday, May 19) the Panter Crescent residents who play with the postcode have landed £1000 each.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “Congratulations to our Montrose players!

“I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £197 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A Tayside cause that has received support from players is Dundee Repertory Theatre, which was awarded £15,000 last year to reach young people from more disadvantaged backgrounds by running outreach groups, ensuring they have the opportunity to participate in and benefit from classes.