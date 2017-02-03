Race for Life entries open

Women across Angus are being urged to banish the winter blues by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life which will be held in Dundee this summer.

And for the first time men can also take part as the charity will be introducing a new addition to its events calendar this year.

Race for Life Family 5k is being piloted in Scotland for the first time and will take place alongside the traditional women-only 5k and Pretty Muddy events.

Dundee will host one of just 10 of the new events in Scotland and entries for the run, which will be held at the city’s Camperdown Park, will be held on Sunday, June 18.

The traditional women-only 5K will be held the same day along with the Race for Life Dundee 10K. For those keen to take on a mud-splattered 5K obstacle course Race for Life Pretty Muddy Dundee will be held on Saturday, June 17 also at Camperdown.

Lisa Adams, of Cancer Research UK’s, said: “For the first time, this will offer men the chance to experience Race for Life as participants. Our much-loved traditional 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events will remain

women-only, giving everyone the opportunity to support Cancer Research UK in the way they want to.

Everybody is welcome to enter Race for Life, whether they’re taking part on their own or with family, friends or workmates.”

Participants of the Race for Life events can register either online at raceforlife.org or by telephoning 0300 123 0770.