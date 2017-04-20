Search is on for Montrose Citizen of the Year 2017

The search is on for the 2017 Montrose Citizen of the Year and nominations are now being invited by organisers, the town’s Rotary Club.

The club presents the award annually to someone from the town or surrounding area who the public feels deserves greater recognition for their outstanding contribution to the community.

Last year the accolade was awarded to well-known Montrosian Joe Wishart.

A spokesperson from Montrose Rotary Club said: “The nominee’s achievements could be sporting, cultural, civic or charity-related, anything that has benefited or been good for the community.

“It might be someone who has worked tirelessly for others, who has done particularly well in their chosen field of work, sport or leisure, or someone who has proved to be an ideal ambassador for the town through their work or achievements. The award is well established as one of the most prestigious in the town, more so because its recipient has been nominated by his or her fellow citizens.

“The achievement is recorded on an engraved shield, with a cheque for their nominated charity.”

Written entries, describing reasons for the nomination, should also include your own full contact details.

If the person nominated is under 18, their age should be included.

Entries can be posted or handed in to The Rotary Club of Montrose, Citizen of the Year Award, c/o George Hotel, George Street, Montrose, by Tuesday, May 23, after which a winner will be chosen.