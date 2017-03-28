Success for Taste of Angus Festival 2017

The Taste of Angus Festival’s week of food and drink events culminated in The Food Life’s Spring Market and Moveable Feast on Sunday (March 26)

Over 4000 people from all over Angus and further afield made their way to Strathmore Hall in Forfar, where there were stalls selling everything from spirits to Arbroath Smokies, baby farm animals, story-tellers, face-painters and a gastronomic treat of street food stalls.

Over 40 local food and drink producers showcased their wares at the foodie extravaganza, including Ogilvy Spirits, who make award-winning vodka using potatoes grown in the fields around Glamis.

Caroline Bruce-Jarron of Ogilvy Vodka, which held distillery tours during the festival, said: “So many people who visited our stall mentioned how impressed they were by the choice and quality of food and drink on offer.

“Events like this market, and the Taste of Angus Festival, highlight just how much Angus has to offer.”

Sharon Teviotdale from Arbroath Quality Fish was another of the stall holders at the Spring Market. She commented: “Taking part in the Taste of Angus Festival was great publicity for us and also helped to boost our social media profile.”

As the Spring Market drew to a close, Hilary Tasker of Taste of Angus revealed that the day – and the week-long Taste of Angus Festival 2017 – had been a great success. She said: “The Spring Market was the best possible way to finish this year’s Taste of Angus Festival.

“Over the last seven days, people from Angus and beyond have discovered just how good local food and drink can be. Angus has some of the best food and drink producers in Scotland, who are not afraid to embrace the old traditions or introduce new innovations. When this ethos is combined with the pick of fresh, local, seasonal ingredients, the Taste of Angus truly becomes something to celebrate and that’s what this festival is all about!”

