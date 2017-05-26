The Beach Boys ‘looking forward’ to being part of ‘much-loved’ MoFest

MoFest has a reputation for bringing some of the biggest names to Angus.

Bryan Adams, Jools Holland, Madness, Status Quo have all had the honour of headlining the event.

And now it’s the turn of the legendary Beach Boys.

For more than five decades, The Beach Boys have recorded music that has become the world’s favourite soundtrack to the summer.

Led by co-founder, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, they are joined by Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten to continue the legacy of the iconic West coast band.

“It’s pretty amazing that we can start out as a bunch of guys who didn’t know anything about fame or money,” Mike Love said, reflecting on the band’s long-lasting career.

Mike Love of The Beach Boys

“All we knew was that we liked to sing and make harmonies together.

“So to have become part of musical culture in America... well, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”

The band are on the road as part of a UK-wide tour at the moment which includes the headline slot at this year’s MoFest which will bring the event to a close for another year.

“It’s great that more than 50 years plus we’re still in a position to be touring and sharing our music with fans around the world.

“And we’re really looking forward to performing outdoors in Montrose, and being part of this much-loved festival,” Mike said.

“It’s going to be a great night! Expect to hear all our hits, some you might know, others you won’t but it will definitely be an amazing show,” he continued.

“We’ll be playing some songs that were big hits over in the UK but didn’t really do all that well back home in the US, which will be fun to do.

The band are planning to play two 60-minute sets on the Sunday evening – that’s two hours of Fun,Fun,Fun!

“We’re not the type of band that get up stage, play a few songs and then call it a night,” Mike explained.

“We know that we are getting on a bit, but we still want to show our fans a good time – and we get a break in the middle to recharge our batteries,” Mike laughed.

“We love what we do and we love the fact that people still enjoy our music. The audience response is phenomenal.

“ Without that, I probably wouldn’t be as drawn to touring as much as we do.

“It’s great to see a fan’s reaction when you play the songs they know so well and one that might be their favourite.

“You’re gonna hear all our classic hits such as ‘Surfin’ USA, ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’, ‘Good Vibrations’, ‘God Only Knows’, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ and so much more.”

The Beach Boys take to the stage at the East Links Arena on Sunday, May 28.

God Only Knows why you would want to miss it!