VIDEO: Pawsome prize at Crufts for Marykirk dog and owner

It proved to be a day to remember for one Marykirk dog lover after her four-year-old Irish Setter Nolan put his best paw forward to claim a prestigious prize at Crufts 2017.

One of 22,000 dogs at Birmingham’s NEC for the world’s largest dog show, Nolan made sure to take a starring role alongside owner Jenna Sturrock (25), walking away with the Best of Breed award on Saturday.

Jenna Sturrock, from Marykirk, with Nolan, an Irish Setter, who was the Best of Breed winner on Saturday, March 11, the third day of Crufts 2017, at the NEC Birmingham. Photograph by: onEdition.

Presented by the Kennel Club, this year’s Crufts marked the 126th edition of the show, which attracts dogs and owners from all over the world as well as thousands of visitors over the course of the four days.

And after enjoying their own moment in the spotlight, legal analyst Jenna could not be more delighted with Nolan’s performance in the West Midlands.

Jenna, who is a member of the Angus and Kincardineshire Canine Association, said after Nolan won Best of Breed: “To win this today (Saturday) was absolutely unbelievable.

“The quality of the Irish Setters was high, there were over 400 competing here today (Saturday).

“But Nolan was on form and just raring to go from the very start and he’s made me so proud.

“I think we’ll celebrate tonight (Saturday) with a bottle of champagne and Nolan can have some sweets!”