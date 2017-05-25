Angus and Cairn Housing Associations announce development partnership with £8m project.

Angus and Cairn Housing Associations have announced their intention to work in partnership to contribute to the delivery of the Scottish Government’s target of 50,000 affordable homes within the term of the current Scottish Parliament.

Arbroath based Angus, and Cairn, which provides homes across Scotland, have started work on their first joint venture - an £8 million project of 71 houses for affordable rent in conjunction with Persimmon Homes (North Scotland) as part of the Muirlands Park development at East Muirlands Road in Arbroath. Persimmon will be developing a further 216 houses for sale on the site.

Bruce Forbes, Angus Housing Association director, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Cairn Housing Association. When we were planning this

project, it was clear that building 71 houses ourselves would have taken up a significant part of our capacity in Angus to help deliver the Scottish Government’s ambitious target for new homes to

rent. We were, therefore, encouraged by Angus Council to find a development partner who could extend provision by widening out the investors in the Angus market. This is where the partnership

with Cairn started and we are pleased that it has now reached the stage of starting on site.”

Jason MacGilp, Cairn chief executive, was also happy to see progress after the site visit and added, “ We are excited to be working with Angus Housing Association to provide much needed new homes for affordable rent in Arbroath.

“We are also delighted that we have been able to do this in partnership with Angus who have a proven track record as a developer and the knowledge of the local market. Like Angus, we are determined that we should play our part in helping to meet the Scottish Government’s ambitious plans to transform social housing provision in Scotland over the next few years. We also hope to be able to extend our Development Partnership with Angus and we are excited by some future possible opportunities in both Angus and Dundee.”

The first homes to rent at Muirlands Park should be ready for tenants to move in by May 2018.