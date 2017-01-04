Aldi says Montrose store is still on the cards

German supermarket Aldi says it is still committed to building a store in Montrose.

In September, Aldi reported that construction should have commenced on site by December.

The discount store is now saying work should start at the beginning of this year.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “We are going ahead with plans to develop a store on this site in Montrose.”

The supermarket chain bought the former Co-operative store on Basin View in 2015.

The Co-op shut its doors in August 2015, along with the Peacocks clothing store that operated within the building, with 37 people losing their jobs.

In March 2016, planners were given permission to demolish the shell and build a new store around three quarters of the size of the original.

The former Co-op building was demolished shortly after by Aldi and the site has since lain untouched.

Montrose Councillor David May said townsfolk had hoped work on the supermarket would have started by now.

He added: “Hopefully it will help bring more visitors to the town centre.

“We want to get more people into the town.”

The new supermarket is expected to create more than 30 full-time positions.

Aldi’s proposed opening hours are between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 7pm on Sundays.

Currently the former Co-op car park is being used as an overflow for the train station.

At present, it is unclear whether car parking will be restricted to only customers of the new Aldi store.