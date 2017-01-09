Business Gateway’s free events for entrepreneurs in Angus

With the new year comes the opportunity for a fresh start and with Business Gateway’s support you can achieve more in 2017, whether it’s turning an idea into a venture or growing an existing one.

Millions of people across the world resolve at the beginning of the year to make themselves and their lives better and by accessing Business Gateway Angus’ fully-funded workshop programme you can make sure your business is a success this year.

Business Gateway’s free events are specially designed to cover the issues that new and current entrepreneurs in Angus face each day; including marketing, finance, social media and recruitment.

The free workshops include: Getting Started – Wednesday, January 18, from 9.30am to 11am at Angus Centre for Enterprise, Dundee and Angus College, Keptie Road, Arbroath - this session is aimed at those who are looking to get started and offers select elements of standard start-up workshops; A Guide to Starting Up a Business – Wednesday, January 25, from 9am to 1pm at Angus Centre for Enterprise, Dundee and Angus College, Keptie Road, Arbroath – this special four hour session takes key elements from the main start-up workshops; Marketing – Wednesday, February 8, from 6pm to 9pm – Room 0.03, Dundee and Angus College, Keptie Road, Arbroath – marketing is critical to the success of your business. This session will help you understand your competitors, identify who your customers are and how you can reach them.

Nicki Mearns, Operations Manager, Business Gateway said: “Whether you’re thinking of setting up a business or have been operating one for a while, we are here to guide you from the beginning to when you’re ready to grow. Our workshops fuel you with the business acumen needed to confidently develop your venture.”

To book a place on a workshop and to find out more about how Business Gateway can help you visit www.bgateway.com/angus or call 01382 843 016.