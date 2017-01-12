Clydesdale Bank unveils upgraded Montrose branch

Clydesdale Bank has unveiled its newly upgraded branch in Montrose.

The improvements to the branch, which is based at 114 High Street, are part of a multi-million pound investment programme by the bank to upgrade facilities to meet changing customer needs.

The branch has undergone a redesign and houses an open plan banking hall, two counter positions, a new open consultation position and two interview rooms.

After the complete refit, the bank held an open day yesterday (Wednesday).

Lisa McKellican, branch manager, said: “We are delighted with our newly formatted branch.

“While customers expect us to deliver flawless service, we also want them to have an enjoyable place to do their banking.”

Steve Fletcher, head of Customer Banking Networks, said: “This is a fantastic upgraded branch in Montrose and we’re looking forward to continuing to serve the local community from our modern new home.”

The Montrose branch is open from 9.15am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 9.15am to 4.00pm on Saturdays.