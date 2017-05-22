Glittering accolades for Angus butcher

Delicious skirlie and tasty kofta have helped an Angus butcher secure a wealth of gold and silver accolades in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

The awards, presented at the recent Scottish Meat Trade Fair 2017 in Perth, recognised and rewarded the best barbecue products, ready meals and ready-to-cook products currently available in Scotland’s butcher’s shops.

Bel’s Butchers, which has shops on Murray Street in Montrose and Edzell High Street, scooped three gold awards for their lamb kofta ball, chicken lattice with cheese and chive and mince, tatties and skirlie.

They also secured three silver awards for their premium peppered rump kebabs, spicy chicken thighs and oriental pork stir-fry.

Collecting the awards, delighted owner Bel Forbes said they were for her whole team as everyone was involved in creating, cooking and perfecting the award-winning product lines.

“We have to be innovative to survive,” she said, “and our ready meals are part of our developing range so it’s great to receive industry recognition and know we are getting it right.”

Douglas Scott, chief executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said the industry focus on barbecue and ready prepared products reflected consumer demand and praised the high standard of entry in this year’s awards.

He added: “It is important for us to encourage our local butchers to produce quality new and innovative offerings to interest customers during summer barbecue season and those who find time they have limited time to prepare meals.

“This type of product is proving increasingly popular and discerning customers will always look to their local butcher for first choice.

“Scottish butchers like Bel’s Butchers are leading the way with some of the best products in Scotland – using fresh ingredients - and we’re delighted they’ve achieved such high recognition from their industry.

“These awards show customers just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”

The awards, sponsored by Lucas Ingredients, Dalziel Ltd. And Scobies Direct, attracted around 230 entries from over 40 butchers from Shetland to the Solway in a keenly contested assessment process.