Job losses at GE in Montrose are ‘a blow to the local community’

More than 30 job cuts at a Montrose oil and gas site have been described as ‘a blow to the local community.’

GE Oil & Gas confirmed earlier in January that workers are to be made redundant at its Brent Avenue site.

It is understood that 36 people are to lose their jobs with a number of the workers taking voluntary redundancy.

The company would not confirm how many members of staff are to be made redundant but said it felt the job cuts were “necessary for the long-term health” of the firm.

The redundancies were confirmed following months of consultation between the company and workers at the site — one of two which GE Oil & Gas has in Montrose.

The oil and gas giant also has another site at Charleton Road.

When GE went into a consultation period with its staff in Montrose Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East Region, called on the Scottish Government to support the workers losing their jobs and he says he now expects it to do so.

He said: “This is another unfortunate sign of the times as far as the North Sea oil and gas industry is concerned, but will still come as a blow to the local community in Montrose.

“GE is no different to other companies who have had to make adjustments due to the continued low oil price.

“That will provide little comfort to those who have lost their jobs, however.

“I said previously that the relevant Scottish Government agencies now need to step in and help those affected access support and retraining opportunities, and I fully expect that will be the case.

“I will also be seeking a meeting with GE to establish what their future plans are for the Montrose area.”

Local councillor Bill Duff said: “I was aware of the job losses at GE. In addition, I am aware of the downturn in the oil industry on a personal basis as one of my sons has lost his job in that sector.

“My thoughts are with those affected and I hope that they find alternative work soon.

“On the Montrose economy there are many positives with both GSK and businesses in the port investing heavily at present.”

A GE Oil & Gas spokesman said: “Owing to the long-term decline in the oil price, delays and cancellations of major projects have resulted in a reduction in available work for the global industry.

“Last year, GE Oil & Gas began consulting with employees on actions to reduce the cost structure of the business, including a number of workforce reductions and consolidation of manufacturing and service operations.

“We don’t make these proposals lightly, but believe action is necessary for the long-term health of the business, to remain competitive and to better meet the needs of our customers.”