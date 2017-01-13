Job losses for GE Oil & Gas workers in Montrose

More than 30 jobs are to go at an oil and gas site in Montrose.

GE Oil & Gas has confirmed that workers are to be made redundant at its Brent Avenue site.

It is understood that 36 people are to lose their jobs with a number of the workers taking voluntary redundancy.

The company would not confirm how many members of staff are to be made redundant but said it felt the job cuts were “necessary for the long-term health” of the firm.

The redundancies were confirmed yesterday following months of consultation between the company and workers at the site — one of two which GE Oil & Gas has in Montrose. The oil and gas giant also has another site at Charleton Road.

A GE Oil & Gas spokesman said: “Owing to the long-term decline in the oil price, delays and cancellations of major projects have resulted in a reduction in available work for the global industry.

“Last year, GE Oil & Gas began consulting with employees on actions to reduce the cost structure of the business, including a number of workforce reductions and consolidation of manufacturing and service operations.

“We don’t make these proposals lightly, but believe action is necessary for the long-term health of the business, to remain competitive and to better meet the needs of our customers.”

In 2015, GE Oil & Gas invested more than £13.5 million across its subsea manufacturing facilities in Montrose.