LEADER funds to help with station rebuild

The Caledonian Railway has been awarded over £31,000 to help restore the Bridge of Dun station to its former glory.

Angus LEADER programme has awarded £31,800 towards the project, which will see the existing building replaced with a much bigger station.

The new station will be an 18m x 5m wooden structure that will be similar in style to its predecessor. It will allow Caledonian Railway to accommodate the many visitors it receives and assist in the development of the railway.

Chairman of the LEADER local action group, Dougie Pond, said: “The Caledonian Railway has a fine tradition of improving its facilities for customers and for its numerous volunteers. We were very pleased to take the opportunity to support the development of an improved building at their Bridge of Dun station and look forward to seeing this well-loved, popular local attraction grow and prosper.”

Angus LEADER Local Action Group (LAG) is made up of representatives from local communities, businesses and organisations with an interest in rural development. They meet quarterly to approve LEADER grants for communities and businesses in Angus.

The programme is part-funded by the Scottish Government and the European Community and aims to improve the quality of life and prosperity in rural communities through locally-driven initiatives and projects. The group oversees a grant fund of approximately £2million and assesses and recommends projects for approval based on the delivery of the outcomes of the Local Development Strategy.