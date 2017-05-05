Montrose builder wins heavenly award

A local builder has been named Scotland’s most Heavenly Builder, and his company also scooped an award in the same programme.

Tom McCrank, of MCK Construction, received the accolade as part of the Federation of Master Builders’ (FMB) Master Builder Awards 2017.

MCK Construction also won in the category for the best commercial building for refurbishing a dilapidated timber gazebo in the grounds of a care home.

The ceremony was attended by a number of high profile guests, including the Leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland and MSP for Edinburgh Central Ruth Davidson.

Now in its 13th year, the Master Builder Awards continues to be a flagship for high-quality building work.

Organised by the FMB, the awards are unique in that any project entered by the builder must be backed up by the customer – giving home owners the opportunity to support those building companies that have delivered exceptional results.

The Heavenly Builder category is one in which the winner really epitomises what the awards are all about as it looks for evidence of professionalism, courtesy and exceptional customer service.

Tom McCrank was nominated for just that exceptional service throughout a build process that started as a simple sun lounge extension and expanded into a whole dramatic living space with vaulted ceilings, a raised outdoor decking area and glass doors that fold entirely away to blend outside and inside living areas.

A spokesperson for MCK Construction said: “Throughout the many challenges of the project, Tom kept everyone informed, offered proactive solutions and generally ensured that the end result was more than the clients had imagined would be possible.

“Tom is clearly a great representative of the company, which excelled again in the Commercial Project category, completing a project that involved the refurbishment of a dilapidated timber gazebo in the grounds of a care home.

“The gazebo dates back to the early years of Queen Victoria’s reign and has been rejuvenated to become a modern wooden clad pavilion.

“Outstanding features of this project include the use of natural light, sustainable materials and the use of bi-fold doors internally and externally, so that the residents benefit from the flexibility of the layout.

“The result enhances the residents’ feeling of being out in the garden while still being protected from the vagaries of the Scottish weather.”

Tom McCrank and MCK Construction will now go through to compete in the national finals for the chance to win the UK category title.

The ceremony will be held at the Intercontinental Park Lane Hotel in London on September 15 and will be hosted by TV presenter and building enthusiast Nick Knowles.

Gordon Nelson, director of FMB Scotland, said: “The Master Builder Awards give the FMB the opportunity to celebrate a job well done and for clients to say thank you to their builders.

“For the building industry, it is an opportunity to celebrate all that is good about small local builders and their importance to the UK economy.

“Time and time again we have been impressed with just how far these builders will go to ensure their client is happy. It is this dedication that we want to celebrate.

“The team at MCK Construction should feel justly proud of their achievement in winning and we wish them every success in the national competition.”

If Tom or MCK Construction win the overall Master Builder Awards title, selected from all category winners, the company will receive a brand new Vauxhall Light Commercial Vehicle worth up to £20,000. Their clients will also receive a cheque for £1,000 for their efforts.