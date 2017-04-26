Montrose businesses support community groups

The Montrose business networking group, Nexus BNI, has presented cheques totalling £550 to three local causes as part of their community fund initiative.

Kirsten Tomlinson, head of the community fund committee, revealed £250 was awarded to the cancer day care centre at Ninewells for their refreshment trolley offered to patients and families during times of chemotherapy treatment; £100 has been added to Tracy Smith’s sponsorship for her undertaking of the Moontrose walk on April 29 for DEBRA and £200 has been submitted to the Marykirk raft race on top of BNI’s two team entries for the May 21 event.

There are currently 40 local businesses who form the BNI Nexus Group and include businesses such as Murray Taylor, Links Park Football Club, Hillside Slaters, Perfect Cleaning Services and Carnegie Fuels. Supporting the local community is really important for the members as they feel that by coming together they can make a real difference.

Peter Davidson, chapter President, said: “We are all local businesses owners, many of us have grown up here or choose to bring up our own families in the area. We feel it is important to contribute to the local community and help make it a better place for everyone”

He went on to explain applications are welcomed year round to be submitted to the Nexus BNI Community fund and each one is considered by the committee in place that year. It could be a social enterprise needing some help getting started, a sports club requiring some new equipment, or a special needs centre looking to fundraise for a new transport provision. Please email kirstenritchiewalker@outlook.com or more information.

Kirsten presented the cheques on Friday to Tracy and Jan Bell from the Cancer day care centre at Ninewells.