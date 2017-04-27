Montrose firm looking to build on previous success

A Montrose building firm is celebrating after being shortlisted in the North East Trades Awards and the Scottish Federation of Master Builders’ awards.

MCK Construction are finalists in the ‘Home Improvement - Exterior’ and ‘Customer Service’ categories of the North East Trade Awards.

The building after

It is the second year that they have entered the awards, and they are proud that their work has been recognised again. The Awards, held on June 9, aim to recognise and reward excellence within the trades and construction industry in North-east Scotland.

Following their Trades Awards’ success, proprietor Tom McCrank received news that two of the MCK’s projects had been shortlisted in the Scottish Federation of Master Builders’ awards.

He said: “Being a finalist in one award is great but to be successful in two is really a wonderful tribute to the lads’ skills. It is great recognition of the whole team’s continuing commitment to quality and their willingness to go the extra mile.”

One of their recent projects, designed by local architect Garry Adam, was the conversion and extension of the dilapidated coastguard tower at Usan into a modern house. The old tower, built around 1900, was the base for several rescues and housed the coastguard’s rocket rescue equipment until about 1930.

The finals of the Scottish Federation of Master Builders awards will take place on May 4.