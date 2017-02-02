New Montrose Aldi is the only building going up on site

Rumours that another store is being constructed next to the new Aldi, which is currently being built in Montrose, have been quashed.

Work on the German supermarket in Basin View - on the site of the former Co-operative store - started last month.

Site workers have had various members of the public querying them about another store being built beside Aldi at the same time.

One worker said: “We have had people come to us asking what other shop is going up on the site?

“It is just one store and it is an Aldi. It’s only one shop. Only Aldi. Nothing else.

“This shop is going to sit on the same boundary lines as the Co-op.”

The Angus outlet is one of six the company is opening in Scotland in 2017.

Aldi announced in January that it intends to open its Montrose store in July and the site on Basin View has been a hive of activity since.

The worker added: “At the moment we are running on time.

“Visible changes will be appear over the next couple of weeks

“Currently, we are putting in a new drainage system and the foundation work.

“The next stage is the steel framework.”

A piling rig is currently on site drilling holes, which will be filled with concrete to build a foundation for the new store.

The Co-op previously announced it was closing down its Basin View store, revealing it had sold the site to Aldi in April 2015.

The Co-op shut its doors in August 2015, along with the Peacocks clothing store that operated within the building, with 37 people losing their jobs.

In March 2016, Aldi’s planners were given permission to demolish the shell and build a new store around three-quarters of the size of the original.

The former Co-op building was knocked down shortly after by Aldi.

The new supermarket is expected to create more than 30 full-time jobs.

Aldi’s proposed opening hours are between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 7pm on Sundays.