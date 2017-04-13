New storage facility boost for Montrose Port

A new large storage facility recently constructed at Montrose Port is already helping to boost business and attract new customers.

The new 12,000ft2 steel portal warehouse constructed for Whyte Cargo Handlers Ltd offers customers a facility close to the quayside for specialist cargo and equipment storage.

In particular, the facility provides storage for ‘out of gauge’ cargoes of dimensions that can prove difficult to move by road.

Construction work on the new facility began last October with the first cargoes moving under cover in February of this year.

John Mullen, managing director of Whyte Cargo Handlers, said: “The new warehouse offers the option to move cargoes by sea into the port and then being located a short distance from deepwater berths. It also enables the quick deployment of equipment and cargo to sea-going vessels.

“We are delighted with the new warehouse, which has already attracted a global client who has utilised the facility with a view to operating from Montrose Port on a permanent and more frequent basis.”

Nik Scott-Gray, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, said: “Montrose is strategically located as a cargo hub for the North Sea and it is great to see local companies investing in the port infrastructure.

“This new facility will help ensure that Montrose is well positioned to service the diverse requirements of customers using the port.”