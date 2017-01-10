Opening revealed for Montrose Aldi store

Discount supermarket Aldi has announced it plans to open its long-awaited Montrose store in the summer.

The German giant has plans to expand its Scottish presence as it moves ahead with growth proposals for 2017.

Design plans released by Aldi in 2015. The company has not released any updated plans.

Over the next 12 months, the retailer will open an additional six stores, bringing its total number of Scottish locations to 78 by the end of 2017 and total employees north of the border to 2,600.

Montrose is one of the stores set to be opened this year, scheduled for July - more than two years after Aldi bought the former Co-operative store in the town in April 2015.

Richard Holloway, managing director of Aldi Scotland, said: “We want to build on the success of 2016 by opening additional stores in new locations in Scotland and work with even more of the best Scottish producers.

“We continue to deliver the highest quality and value, and I am confident that we will strike deals with more Scottish suppliers in the coming year.

“Our growth plans for 2017 underpin Aldi’s ongoing commitment to Scotland, which saw eight new stores open in 2016 and the launch of Aldi’s first Scottish Sport Fund, support which shall be renewed in the course of the year.”

In April 2015, the Co-op announced it was closing down its Basin View store, revealing it had sold the site to Aldi.

The Co-op shut its doors in August 2015, along with the Peacocks clothing store that operated within the building, with 37 people losing their jobs.

In March 2016, Aldi’s planners were given permission to demolish the shell and build a new store around three quarters of the size of the original.

The former Co-op building was demolished shortly after by Aldi.

The new supermarket is expected to create more than 30 full-time jobs.

In addition to investing in new stores and employees, Aldi says it will continue to grow its range of 360 everyday available Scottish-sourced products.

The other new Scottish stores scheduled to open in 2017 include:

· Auldhouse Retail Park, Glasgow (April)

· Dumfries (June)

· Drumchapel (August)

· Oxgangs, Edinburgh (October)

Planning permission is being sought for a sixth store.