Plans lodged for £100m development at Sunnyside

Sunnyside Estate Ltd has lodged its planning-in-principle application for a mixed use development on the 64-acre former Sunnyside Royal Hospital site in Montrose.

The proposed housing, retail and commercial development, called Sunnyside Park, will include affordable, retirement and assisted-living housing in a mixture of apartments and family homes.

Sunnyside Estate Ltd will be investing £100 million in the development which will stimulate the local economy and create local jobs within the construction industry, and the wider supply chain.

Edinburgh-based FM Group along with Montrose-based Pert Bruce Construction Ltd. jointly purchased the hospital site from NHS Tayside last year in a seven figure deal.

The development is being brought forward by Sunnyside Estate Ltd, a joint venture between the two companies.

The transformation of the site will ensure that it, once again, becomes an attractive and prominent feature within the Hillside and Montrose communities.

The Principle Class B and C heritage buildings will be preserved and sensitively incorporated into the overall development.

David Stewart, director of Sunnyside Estate said: “Our vision is for a distinctive development which enhances and benefits the local area, sustaining and creating local jobs, has been foremost in our thinking for Sunnyside.

“We have been working closely with the local community and Angus Council to propose a masterplan design that is a benefit for the area, to maintain the history and heritage of the former hospital, and the natural environment along with consideration to both existing and new communities.

“Sunnyside Park represents an idyllic setting, history and a uniqueness seldom found in other sites and we are very excited about its potential. We are passionate about building quality developments that preserve our country’s heritage, employing the best of modern day construction techniques, and to deliver projects and communities of which we can be proud. Our plans generated considerable excitement locally and, following a constructive public consultation, we are now lodging our planning application outlining our vision for Sunnyside.”