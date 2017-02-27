Post-budget analysis event in Angus

A post-budget analysis seminar is to be held in Angus next month.

EQ Accountants LLP will be hosting four free seminars in Fife, Dundee and Angus.

They will take place on Monday, March 13, after Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer delivers the last Spring Budget on Wednesday, March 8.

The Angus event will take place at Panmure Arms Hotel, Edzell, at 5.30pm for 6pm, and followed by a light buffet.

David Morrison, Partner and Head of Taxation at EQ commented: “Recent Budgets have been a mix of new rules and pre-announced measures. After considering the full implications of the Budget, EQ’s team of tax specialists will analyse the implications for you and your business. We will run four seminars on the same day at four locations, demonstrating the depth and breadth of our Taxation expertise. Delegates will be able to mix with other businesses at the event, providing an essential event for businesses looking to actively manage their tax affairs.”

Anyone wishing to attend a seminar should reserve a place via Laura Hutt, Marketing Coordinator, EQ – telephone (01382) 312100 or email laura.hutt@eqaccountants.co.uk. For more information, visit www.eqaccountants.co.uk.