Redevelopment for Montrose Port quayside

Details of a new £5.2m upgrade programme for two quayside berths at Montrose will be revealed by the Port Authority next week.

The upgrade will ensure the port is well placed to handle an increasingly diverse range of shipping traffic and cargoes.

The details will be unveiled at Breakbulk Europe expo in Antwerp, which takes place from April 24 to 26.

This refurbishment follows-on from previous investment of around £15m over the last few years to upgrade other berths at the port.

The new upgrade will strengthen and deepen berths 7 and 8 on the north side of harbour, which will further enhance Montrose’s capability for handling larger vessels, including general cargo ships and those involved in the increasingly important oil and gas decommissioning sectors.

The development work, which will commence in autumn 2017, will also include the provision of a new heavy lift pad to complement other heavy lift facilities on the north quay. It is anticipated these additional refurbished berths will help ensure the port becomes an attractive option for companies looking to set up a decommissioning base.

Montrose Port Authority (MPA) chief executive, Nik Scott-Gray, said: “We see decommissioning as being a major growth sector over the coming years and this is why we are investing in our infrastructure to make Montrose an attractive option for companies working in this sector.

“This latest upgrade will complement our other deepwater berthing and heavy lift capabilities completed over recent years and will also ensure that we can handle an even greater range of cargoes.”

MPA will be exhibiting at next week’s Breakbulk Europe expo to further develop its business links with key European customers.

This will be the second year in a row that MPA has attended Breakbulk, with last year’s expo helping the port to forge new links with the European maritime industry.

Nik added: “Montrose is strategically placed on the east coast of Scotland as cargo handling centre for the European market and this is a message we are keen to get across to as wide an audience as possible.”

Two Montrose based stevedoring and warehouse companies – Rix Shipping Ltd and Whyte Cargo Handlers Ltd – will join MPA on their stand at Antwerp to help showcase the excellent facilities at the port.