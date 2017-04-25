Retail plans for Montrose site

Land once earmarked for a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Montrose could be turned into a retail development.

A planning application for the erection of Class 1 Retail Development (3 Units) with associated car parking, access, landscaping and engineering works at the Brechin Road site next to Lidl has been submitted to Angus Council by Kilmac Montrose Ltd.

Drawings in the design statement showcase how retail development could look

The design statement submitted by Kilmac for the planning application shows plans for one 22,000 square feet retail unit and two smaller units measuring at 12,000 square feet.

In the artist’s drawings of how the site would look, the largest unit has branding on it for Home Bargains - which currently has stores in Forfar and Arbroath.

The design statement outlines the benefits of the plans as:

enhancement and increased use of a previously under-utilised site

regeneration and investment in to the existing retail and commercial area

creation of new jobs available to local people

further job creation through construction, maintenance and security,

retentions of existing retail choice and enhancement of qualitative retail offer

scope for associated external works improvements, with opportunities for walking and cycling to create accessible linkages and journeys, including public transport

improved urban form

However, two public comments on the planning application both voice concerns about the potential impact on the High Street businesses should the application get the go ahead.

The proposals can be viewed in full at planning.angus.gov.uk.

It was announced by Sainsbury’s in 2015 that they would no longer progress plans to create a supermarket in the town. Planning permission for the project was originally granted in 2011.